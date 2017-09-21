FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Greaves Cotton signs deal with MLR Auto, Continental Engines to develop fuel agnostic last mile transport solutions
September 21, 2017 / 12:15 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Greaves Cotton signs deal with MLR Auto, Continental Engines to develop fuel agnostic last mile transport solutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Greaves Cotton Ltd:

* Says signed agreement with MLR Auto, Continental Engines for developing fuel agnostic last mile transport solutions Source text: [Greaves Cotton, the market leader in diesel powertrains for last mile transport, today announced an agreement to develop fuel agnostic last mile transport solutions with MLR Auto and Continental Engines Pvt Ltd (Baxy Group), two of India’s well known Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). The partnership aims to develop a new generation of fuel agnostic power train solutions for the 3-wheeler segment, catering to passenger and cargo mobility solutions meeting BS VI norms using Diesel, Petrol, CNG as well as electric-powered solutions for last mile transportation.] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
