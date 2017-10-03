FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Greaves Cotton signs strategic partnership with Altigreen Propulsion Labs ‍​
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 3, 2017 / 7:34 AM / 17 days ago

BRIEF-Greaves Cotton signs strategic partnership with Altigreen Propulsion Labs ‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Greaves Cotton Ltd

* Says announced strategic partnership with Altigreen Propulsion Labs.

* Partnership to provide range of clean energy powertrain solutions for 3-wheeler and micro 4-wheeler commercial vehicles​

Source text - Mumbai, 3rd October 2017: Greaves Cotton today announced a strategic partnership with US & Bengaluru based start-up - Altigreen Propulsion Labs. The partnership aims to provide a range of clean energy powertrain solutions for the 3-wheeler and micro 4-wheeler commercial vehicles. This alliance will be kick-started with the launch of a unique offering of Altigreen's HyPixi - a low cost partial electrification solution for retro-fitment on current fossil-fuel based vehicles. The solution will help deliver significantly improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions, hence providing un-matched total cost of ownership to the last mile transportation segment.

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
