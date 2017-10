Sept 20 (Reuters) - Gree Electric Appliances Inc Of Zhuhai

* Says it has bought 43.3 million shares in Shanghai Highly , representing 5 percent of total issued share capital, between Aug 29 and Sept 19

* Says it does not rule out the possibility to further increase shareholdings in Shanghai Highly within 12 months



