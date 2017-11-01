FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gree Real Estate to issue corporate bonds
November 1, 2017 / 8:42 AM / in 31 minutes

BRIEF-Gree Real Estate to issue corporate bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1(Reuters) - Gree Real Estate Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue 2017 non-public corporate bonds worth up to 3 billion yuan (including 3 billion yuan), with term of up to 5 years (including 5 years)

* Says it plans to issue 2017 public corporate bonds worth up to 1.2 billion yuan (including 1.2 billion yuan), with term of up to 5 years (including 5 years)

* Says bonds will be mainly used for loan repayment and replenishment of working capital

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4HiJdU

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

