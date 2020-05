May 10 (Reuters) - Gree Real Estate Co Ltd:

* SAYS UNIT AGREES TO BUY 18.6% STAKE IN SHANGHAI KEHUA BIO-ENGINEERING CO LTD FOR 1.7 BILLION YUAN ($240.34 million) FROM LEAGUE AGENT (HK) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/3bjzdav Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0732 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)