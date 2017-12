Dec 4 (Reuters) - Green Brick Partners Inc:

* GREEN BRICK PARTNERS SAYS‍ ON DEC 1, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 4 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED DECEMBER 15, 2015​ - SEC FILING

* GREEN BRICK PARTNERS - AMENDMENT NO. 4 EXTENDS TERMINATION DATE REGARDING COMMITMENTS UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO DEC 14, 2020