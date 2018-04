BRIEF-Green Brick Partners Expands Into Florida Through Acquisition Of GHO Homes

April 30 (Reuters) - Green Brick Partners Inc:

* GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC. EXPANDS INTO FLORIDA THROUGH ACQUISITION OF GHO HOMES

* GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC - TRANSACTION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE

* GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC - PURCHASED ALL OF ASSETS OF GHO HOMES AND AFFILIATES

* GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC - ACQUIRED 80% CONTROLLING OWNERSHIP OF GHO HOMES THROUGH INVESTMENT IN NEWLY FORMED ENTITY, GRBK GHO HOMES

* GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC - BILL HANDLER WILL CONTINUE SERVING AS PRESIDENT AND WILL BE A 20% PARTNER IN GRBK GHO HOMES