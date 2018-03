BRIEF-Green Brick Partners Inc. Reports Qtrly Loss Per Share $0.16

March 12 (Reuters) - Green Brick Partners Inc:

* GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC - Q4 REVENUE OF $136.4 MILLION, UP 13.9%

* GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.16

* GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC - FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017, CO HAD PRE-TAX INCOME OF $17.2 MILLION

* GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC - DOLLAR VALUE OF BACKLOG UNITS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 WAS $151.5 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 40.2 PERCENT COMPARED TO DEC 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)