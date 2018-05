May 7 (Reuters) - Green Brick Partners Inc:

* GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC. REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* QTRLY REVENUE OF $128.3 MILLION, UP 29.1%

* DOLLAR VALUE OF BACKLOG UNITS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $226.5 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 56.0%

* HOMES UNDER CONSTRUCTION INCREASED 21.6% TO 760 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO 625 AS OF MARCH 31, 2017