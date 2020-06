June 25 (Reuters) - Green Cross Health Ltd:

* FY REVENUE $568.5M, UP 0.2%

* NET PROFIT AFTER TAX ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF NZ$13.5M, DOWN 16.2%

* FY NET PROFIT AFTER TAX ATTRIBUTABLE BEFORE ITEMS NZ$17.6M, UP 9.3%

* BOARD EXPECTS TO RETURN TO DECLARING DIVIDENDS FROM NOVEMBER 2020

* MADE DECISION NOT TO DECLARE A FULL YEAR DIVIDEND

