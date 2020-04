BRIEF-Green Growth Brands Announces Conclusion Of Strategic Review Process

April 3 (Reuters) - Green Growth Brands Inc:

* GREEN GROWTH BRANDS ANNOUNCES CONCLUSION OF STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS, CONSENT TO RECEIVERSHIP APPOINTMENT FOR CBD BUSINESS, AND CONTINUATION OF CANNABIS BUSINESS IN FLORIDA, MASSACHUSETTS, AND NEVADA

* GREEN GROWTH BRANDS - BOARD HAS DETERMINED THAT APPOINTMENT OF A RECEIVER IS IN BEST INTEREST OF CO & CREDITORS OF CBD BUSINESS

* GREEN GROWTH BRANDS INC - WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS CANNABIS BUSINESS IN FLORIDA, MASSACHUSETTS, AND NEVADA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: