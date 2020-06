BRIEF-Green Growth Brands Announces Court Approval Of Sale & Investment Solicitation Process

June 2 (Reuters) - Green Growth Brands Inc:

* GREEN GROWTH BRANDS ANNOUNCES COURT APPROVAL OF SALE AND INVESTMENT SOLICITATION PROCESS AND EXTENSION OF STAY UNDER INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS

* GREEN GROWTH BRANDS INC - COURT ISSUED ORDER APPROVING STALKING-HORSE AGREEMENT

* GREEN GROWTH BRANDS - ANTICIPATED THAT SALE & INVESTMENT SOLICITATION PROCESS WILL BE CONCLUDED BY AUGUST 31

* GREEN GROWTH BRANDS INC - COURT ISSUED ORDER EXTENDING STAY PERIOD UNTIL AUGUST 15