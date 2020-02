Feb 24 (Reuters) - Green Growth Brands Inc:

* GREEN GROWTH BRANDS ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE “STALKING HORSE” AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS CBD BUSINESS, RESTRUCTURES BACKSTOP DEBENTURES AND SECURES US$10M EQUITY COMMITMENT FROM KEY STAKEHOLDER

* GREEN GROWTH BRANDS - EXECUTION OF “STALKING HORSE” AGREEMENT TO SELL CBD BUSINESS TO BRN GROUP WITH 30 DAY GO SHOP PERIOD

* GREEN GROWTH BRANDS INC - EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF BACKSTOP DEBENTURES TO 2024 WITH COUPON LOWERED TO 5% PAYABLE IN KIND

* GREEN GROWTH BRANDS INC - BOARD OF DIRECTORS FORM SPECIAL COMMITTEE TO CONSIDER STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

* GREEN GROWTH BRANDS INC - IMPLEMENTED A CORPORATE REORGANIZATION AS PART OF ITS COST REDUCTION INITIATIVES.

* GREEN GROWTH BRANDS INC - RECEIVES COMMITMENT FROM KEY STAKEHOLDER TO SUBSCRIBE FOR $10 MILLION OF PROPOSED $30 MILLION EQUITY FINANCING

* GREEN GROWTH BRANDS - ANTICIPATED THAT CO WILL HOLD UP TO A 20% CARRIED INTEREST IN CBD BUSINESS FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF CBD TRANSACTION