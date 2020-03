BRIEF-Green Growth Brands Says Peter Horvath Is Stepping Down As CEO

March 19 (Reuters) - Green Growth Brands Inc:

* GREEN GROWTH BRANDS INC - PETER HORVATH IS STEPPING DOWN AS CEO

* GREEN GROWTH BRANDS - RANDY WHITAKER, CO’S CURRENT CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER WILL TAKE OVER AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* GREEN GROWTH BRANDS - ELECTED TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE ALL OF ITS MALL-BASED CANNABIDIOL KIOSK SHOPS

* GREEN GROWTH BRANDS - WILL ALSO SUSPEND SALES UNDER ITS CBD E-COMMERCE PLATFORM

* GREEN GROWTH BRANDS - CANNABIS DISPENSARIES, LOCATED IN LAS VEGAS, NEVADA AREA, WILL REMAIN OPEN FOR BUSINESS

* GREEN GROWTH BRANDS - WILL CONTINUE TO PURSUE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SALE OF CBD BUSINESS TO BRN GROUP