March 31 (Reuters) - Green International Holdings Ltd :

* LOSS FOR YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE HK$148 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF HK$79.5 MILLION

* FY REVENUE HK$78.7 MILLION VERSUS HK$82.1 MILLION

* BEAUTY BUSINESS FACED WEAKENED CUSTOMER SENTIMENT IN SHENZHEN THROUGHOUT YEAR ESPECIALLY SINCE Q3 OF 2019

* SEES WEAKNESS TREND FOR BEAUTY BUSINESS TO REMAIN IN FUTURE FOR PERIOD OF TIME UNTIL FINISH OF COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK