BRIEF-Green International Holdings Sees Significant Increase Of Around Or Over 100% In FY Loss

March 20 (Reuters) - Green International Holdings Ltd :

* GROUP IS EXPECTED TO RECORD A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE OF AROUND OR OVER 100% IN ITS LOSS FOR YEAR

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO POOR PERFORMANCE OF GROUP’S CLUB HOUSE BUSINESS AND BEAUTY AND WELLNESS BUSINESS

* DOWNTREND ON GROUP’S REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE CARRIED FORWARD TO CERTAIN EXTENT FOR REST OF Q1 OR EVEN FIRST HALF OF 2020

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC EXPECTED TO ADVERSELY IMPACT ON BUSINESS PERFORMANCE OF GROUP BUT ACTUAL IMPACT HAS YET TO BE QUANTIFIED

* CURRENTLY ESTIMATED THAT REVENUE OF GROUP’S CLUB HOUSE BUSINESS WAS DOWN BY OVER 60% DURING JAN AND FEB 2020

* CURRENTLY ESTIMATED REVENUE OF GROUP’S WELLNESS BUSINESS DOWN BY OVER 40% DURING JAN AND FEB 2020

* GOING FORWARD, WE EXPECT THAT EPIDEMIC WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON OUR HOSPITAL BUSINESS

* PANDEMIC EXPECTED TO ADVERSELY IMPACT ON BUSINESS PERFORMANCE OF GROUP BUT ACTUAL IMPACT YET TO BE QUANTIFIED