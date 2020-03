March 30 (Reuters) - Green Leader Holdings Group Ltd :

* FY REVENUE HK$944.3 MILLION VERSUS HK$1.00 BILLION

* FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$150 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF HK$1.18 BILLION

* TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED IN LIGHT OF COVID-19 HAVE HAD NEGATIVE EFFECT TO MINING OPERATION OF GROUP

* MINING OPERATIONS HAVE BEEN GRADUALLY RESUMED AND RETURNED TO NORMAL OPERATION STEP BY STEP SINCE MARCH 2020