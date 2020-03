BRIEF-Green Leader Holdings Group Says May Record Significant Decrease Of Loss Of More Than 50% For Year

March 23 (Reuters) - Green Leader Holdings Group Ltd :

* MAY RECORD A SIGNIFICANT DECREASE OF LOSS OF MORE THAN 50% FOR YEAR

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO CHANGE OF IMPAIRMENT LOSS IN RESPECT OF MINING RIGHTS AND PROPERTY, PLANT & EQUIPMENT FOR FY2019

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO CHANGE OF IMPAIRMENT LOSS IN RESPECT OF MINING RIGHTS AND PROPERTY

* GEEN LEADER - MINING OPERATIONS OF GROUP IN SHANXI PROVINCE, PRC GRADUALLY RESUMED & RETURNED TO NORMAL OPERATION STEP BY STEP SINCE MARCH 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: