BRIEF-Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd - Reduces Workforce At Valleyfield

Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd:

* THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN CONTINUES COST REDUCTION INITIATIVES WHILE EXPANDING PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

* GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD - REDUCES WORKFORCE AT VALLEYFIELD

* GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD - IMPLEMENTS BROAD SALARY REDUCTION FOR MANAGEMENT AND ADMINISTRATION

* GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD - CENTRALIZES CULTIVATION OPERATIONS AT ANCASTER

* GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS - SEES STRONG INTEREST IN RECENT LAUNCH OF INFUSERS

* GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD - TEMPORARY SALARY REDUCTIONS OF 20% FOR SALARIED EMPLOYEES AND 30% FOR CERTAIN EXECUTIVES

* GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD - FREEZE ON ALL NON-ESSENTIAL RECRUITMENT AND CONSULTANCY WORK

* GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN - TEMPORARILY LAID OFF MAJORITY OF VALLEYFIELD EMPLOYEES, INTENDS TO RESTART OPERATIONS THERE LATER IN YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: