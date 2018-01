Jan 18 (Reuters) - Green Packet Bhd:

* REFERS TO NEWS ARTICLE TITLED “GREEN PACKET SET TO ANNOUNCE RM300M DEAL WITH MYTV” APPEARING ON JAN. 18, 2018

* CLARIFIES THAT CO IN TALKS WITH MYTV BROADCASTING SDN FOR SUPPLY CONTRACT Source text: (bit.ly/2Bcqu86) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)