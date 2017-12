Dec 15 (Reuters) - Green Packet Bhd:

* ENTERED MOU WITH ASIA TELEVISION DIGITAL MEDIA (MALAYSIA) SDN TO FORM JV & OPERATE BROADCASTING TELEVISION CHANNELS IN MALAYSIA ‍​

* ASIA TELEVISION TO COLLABORATE WITH CO TO INVEST HK$50MLN FOR JV‍​