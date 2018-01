Jan 18 (Reuters) - Green Plains Partners LP:

* GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS INCREASES QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION

* GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP - ‍DECLARED QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.47 PER UNIT ON ALL OF ITS OUTSTANDING COMMON AND SUBORDINATED UNITS FOR Q4 2017​

* GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP - ‍NEW QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION IS 1.0-CENT INCREASE OVER PREVIOUS QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.46 PER UNIT​