Green Plains Inc:

* GREEN PLAINS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.60

* Q1 REVENUE $1.045 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $915.6 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.35 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* GREEN PLAINS - TO DIVEST ASSETS THAT DO NOT SUPPORT CO'S STRATEGIC FOCUS ON PRODUCTION OF HIGH-PROTEIN FEED INGREDIENTS AND ETHANOL EXPORTS