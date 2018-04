April 26 (Reuters) - Green Resources PCL:

* ACKNOWLEDGED SAHASCHAI INDRASUKHSRI’S RESIGNATION FROM POSITION OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD & CHAIRMAN OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

* APPOINTS CHAISITH VIRIYAMETTAKUL AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

* APPOINTS SAHASCHAI INDRASUKHSRI AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

* APPOINTS PIPAT VIRIYAMETTAKUL AS CEO Source text: bit.ly/2r2lUGf Further company coverage: