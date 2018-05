BRIEF-Greenbay Plans To Declare 0,2885 Eur Cents Per Share Dividend

May 7 (Reuters) - Greenbay Properties Ltd:

* GREENBAY ACHIEVED 0,2854 EUR CENTS OF DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FIRST HALF OF 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR

* BOARD INTENDS TO DECLARE A DIVIDEND OF 0,2885 EUR CENTS PER SHARE FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 2018

* INCREASED ITS NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE FROM 8,66 EUR CENTS AT MARCH 2017 TO 8,82 EUR CENTS AT MARCH 2018, AN INCREASE OF 1,8%

* GREENBAY'S DIVIDENDS ARE FORECAST TO INCREASE BY 25% PER YEAR FOR 2018 AND 2019 FINANCIAL YEARS.