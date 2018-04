April 24 (Reuters) - Greenbay Properties Ltd:

* ACQUISITION OF A 50% STAKE IN LOCAVISEU-SOCIEDADE DE GESTAO DE IMOVEIS, S.A.

* ACQUISITION CONSIDERATION IN RESPECT OF A 50% STAKE IN THE FORUM COIMBRA AND FORUM VISEU SHOPPING CENTRES IS EUR114.06 MILLION

* RESILIENT'S STAKE IN LOCAVISEU-SOCIEDADE WILL BE ACQUIRED FOR A PURCHASE CONSIDERATION OF EUR66.4 MILLION