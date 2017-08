Aug 8 (Reuters) - GREENBAY PROPERTIES LTD

* CONFIRMS THAT WILL INCREASE AMOUNT OF EQUITY RAISE FROM 2 BILLION RAND TO 4 BILLION RAND TO BE ISSUED ON THE JSE AT ZAR1.97 PER SHARE AND ON SEM AT EUR0.126 PER SHARE

* EQUITY RAISE IS BEING OFFERED TO QUALIFYING INVESTORS THROUGH ACCELERATED BOOK BUILD PROCESS , WILL CLOSE AT 11.30 (SA TIME) Source: bit.ly/2wpzdmk Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)