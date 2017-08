BRIEF-Greenbay properties evaluates further significant direct retail opportunities in Europe

Aug 11 (Reuters) - GREENBAY PROPERTIES LTD:

* REMAINS CONFIDENT OF DIVIDEND GUIDANCE OF 0,236 EUR CENTS PER SHARE FOR SECOND HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR

* SAYS EXPECTED DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS WILL EXCEED EXPECTED DIVIDEND AND IN LINE WITH DIVIDEND POLICY, EXCESS WILL BE RETAINED

* GREENBAY EXPECTS 25% GROWTH IN DIVIDENDS FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR

* GREENBAY IS CURRENTLY EVALUATING FURTHER SIGNIFICANT DIRECT RETAIL OPPORTUNITIES IN EUROPE