FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Greenbrier announces orders for 3,900 railcars expects to exceed diluted EPS guidance for recently-completed fiscal 2017
Sections
Featured
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
GE vows 'sweeping change' as profit falls
GE vows 'sweeping change' as profit falls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 4, 2017 / 10:05 AM / in 16 days

BRIEF-Greenbrier announces orders for 3,900 railcars expects to exceed diluted EPS guidance for recently-completed fiscal 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Greenbrier Companies Inc:

* Greenbrier announces orders for 3,900 railcars; expects to exceed diluted EPS guidance for recently-completed fiscal 2017

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.45 to $3.65 excluding items

* Greenbrier Companies Inc says ‍announced new orders during its Q4 ended august 31, 2017 totaling 2,500 railcar units valued at $200 million​

* In fiscal 2017, Greenbrier received orders for over 16,500 railcars in North America, Europe and Brazil valued at $1.5 billion

* Expects to exceed previously announced diluted EPS guidance of $3.45 to $3.65 for fiscal year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.