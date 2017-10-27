BRIEF-Greenbrier Companies Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.86

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Greenbrier Companies Inc
* Greenbrier reports fourth quarter and fiscal year results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.86
* Q4 earnings per share $0.75
* Q4 revenue $611.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $652.7 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Board increases dividend
* Issues earnings guidance for fiscal 2018
* Sees FY 2018 revenue will be $2.4 billion - $2.6 billion
* Sees FY 2018 diluted EPS of up to $4.00
* FY2018 earnings per share view $3.65, revenue view $2.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says for FY18 deliveries will be 20,000 - 22,000 units including Greenbrier-Maxion
* Board increases quarterly dividend to $0.23 per share
* Expect more deliveries to produce greater revenue and higher EPS in fiscal 2018 compared to fiscal 2017
* Earnings for quarter include a $3.5 million ($0.11/share) impact related to goodwill impairment charge recorded by GBW
* Board extends share repurchase authorization to March 2019
* Says will “advance its international agenda” further in fiscal 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: