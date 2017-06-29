BRIEF-Greenbrier Q3 earnings per share $1.03

June 29 (Reuters) - Greenbrier Companies Inc:

* Greenbrier reports third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.03

* Q3 revenue $439.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $520 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Greenbrier Companies Inc sees new railcar deliveries to be approximately 15,000 - 16,000 unit for fy 2017

* Greenbrier Companies Inc - new railcar deliveries totaled 2,600 units for quarter, compared to 3,900 units for quarter ended february 28, 2017

* Greenbrier Companies Inc sees fiscal 2017 revenue of approximately $2.1 billion - $2.3 billion

* Greenbrier Companies Inc - board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share

* Greenbrier Companies Inc sees fy 2017 earnings per share $3.45 to $3.65

* Greenbrier Companies Inc sees fiscal 2017 new railcar deliveries to be approximately 15,000 - 16,000 units

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.49, revenue view $2.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Greenbrier Companies - “see emerging improvements in north american, european rail markets, we still expect challenging commercial environment into calendar 2018”

* Greenbrier Companies - new railcar backlog as of may 31 was 31,000 units with estimated value of $3.10 billion

* Greenbrier Companies Inc - fiscal 2017 diluted eps outlook excludes ‍$0.17 per share of new convertible note interest expense​