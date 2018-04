April 18 (Reuters) - Greenbrier Companies Inc:

* GREENBRIER ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE PROMOTIONS

* GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC - BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING

* GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC - OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING

* GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC - MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING