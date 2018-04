BRIEF-Greenbrier Supports Tariffs For Some Finished Rail Products From China

April 6 (Reuters) - Greenbrier Companies Inc:

* CO SUPPORTS, IN PARTICULAR, TARIFFS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FOR SOME FINISHED RAIL PRODUCTS FROM CHINA - CEO ON CONF CALL

* DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT

* ON ISSUES ARISING FROM U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL, WE ARE WORKING CLOSELY WITH SUPPLIERS, CUSTOMERS TO PROACTIVELY MANAGE SOURCING REQUIREMENTS

* ON NAFTA, WE ARE ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN FREE-TRADE ADVOCACY - CEO ON CONF CALL