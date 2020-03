March 10 (Reuters) - Greenbrook TMS Inc:

* GREENBROOK TMS REPORTS RECORD FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 2019 REVENUE INCREASED BY 77% TO A RECORD $12.5 MILLION

* QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE - DILUTED $0.13