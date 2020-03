March 25 (Reuters) - Greenbrook TMS Inc:

* GREENBROOK TMS PROVIDES UPDATE REGARDING COVID-19 RESPONSE

* GREENBROOK TMS - THERE HAS BEEN A MINIMAL IMPACT TO PATIENT TREATMENT NUMBERS AND ALL OF CO’S ACTIVE TMS CENTERS ARE FULLY OPERATIONAL

* GREENBROOK TMS - EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, ROLLING OUT NEW TELEHEALTH PLATFORM THAT FACILITATES ACCESS TO CARE FOR PATIENTS THAT ARE SEEKING TREATMENT