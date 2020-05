May 12 (Reuters) - Greenbrook TMS Inc:

* GREENBROOK TMS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 73% TO $11.4 MILLION, UP $4.8 MILLION FROM Q1 2019

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.08

* WE EXPECT Q2 OF THIS YEAR TO REFLECT A DECLINE IN TREATMENTS AS A RESULT OF GOVERNMENT-MANDATED RESTRICTIONS

* GREENBROOK TMS -ADDED EIGHT ACTIVE TMS CENTERS IN QUARTER, WITH ADDITIONAL 14 TMS CENTERS IN DEVELOPMENT, GETTING TOTAL NETWORK TO 124 TMS CENTERS