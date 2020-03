BRIEF-Greencoat UK Wind Changes Location Of AGM

March 20 (Reuters) - Greencoat UK Wind PLC:

* GREENCOAT UK WIND - UPDATE

* GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC - HAS DECIDED TO CHANGE LOCATION OF ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 30 APRIL 2020

* GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC-PORTFOLIO GENERATION TO DATE IN 2020 BEEN STRONG & ABOUT 20% AHEAD OF BUDGET (OVER 30% OF 2020 GENERATION BUDGET BEEN PRODUCED)

* GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC - AND FORWARD POWER PRICES FOR REMAINDER OF 2020 ARE RELATIVELY STABLE

* GREENCOAT UK WIND - CO'S OVERALL BORROWINGS EQUIVALENT TO 25 PER CENT OF GAV,IN MIDDLE OF ITS MEDIUM TERM GUIDANCE OF BETWEEN 20 & 30 PER CENT OF GAV