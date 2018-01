Jan 29 (Reuters) - Greencore Group Plc:

* AGREEMENT TO SELL CAKES AND DESSERTS BUSINESS

* HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS CAKES AND DESSERTS BUSINESS IN HULL TO BRIGHT BLUE FOODS LTD

* THIS SALE, TOGETHER WITH ANNOUNCED CLOSURE OF DESSERTS FACILITY IN EVERCREECH, MARKS GREENCORE'S EXIT FROM UK CAKES AND DESSERTS SECTOR