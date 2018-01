Jan 30 (Reuters) - Greencore Group Plc:

* Q1 REVENUE 640.5 MILLION STG

* ANTICIPATES DELIVERING YEAR OF STRONG GROWTH IN FY18, WELL POSITIONED TO DRIVE IMPROVED PROFITABILITY, CASH FLOW AND RETURNS OVER MEDIUM TERM​