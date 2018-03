BRIEF-Greencore Says For FY18 Anticipates Adjusted EPS In Range Of 14.7-15.7 Pence

March 13 (Reuters) - Greencore Group Plc:

* FOR FY18 GROUP NOW ANTICIPATES ADJUSTED EPS IN RANGE OF 14.7 PENCE-15.7 PENCE

* ALSO ANTICIPATES THAT WILL CONTINUE TO PROGRESS TOWARDS ITS BENCHMARK LEVERAGE RATIO OF ABOUT 2X NET DEBT TO EBITDA BY END OF FY

* IN FY17 RESULTS AND FY18 Q1 TRADING UPDATE, GROUP NOTED CONTINUED LOW CAPACITY UTILISATION AT SOME OF ORIGINAL GREENCORE US SITES

* GROUP IS NOW RESTRUCTURING ITS US NETWORK TO REFLECT COMMERCIAL PIPELINE AND TO ADDRESS THESE UTILISATION CHALLENGES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: