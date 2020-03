BRIEF-Greencore Suspends Financial Guidance For FY20

March 30 (Reuters) - Greencore Group PLC:

* GREENCORE - SINCE UK GOVERNMENT’S MEASURES TO COMBAT OUTBREAK, AS ANNOUNCED ON 24 MARCH, CONSUMER DEMAND AND SHOPPER BEHAVIOURS HAVE CHANGED RAPIDLY

* GREENCORE - SINCE UK GOVERNMENT’S MEASURES, MARKED REDUCTION IN DEMAND FOR GROUP’S FOOD TO GO CATEGORIES IN GROCERY RETAIL

* GREENCORE GROUP PLC - SUSPENDING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FY20

* GREENCORE - OUTLOOK FOR FY20 INCLUDED IN FY19 FY RESULTS STATEMENT AND FY20 Q1 TRADING UPDATE SHOULD NO LONGER BE CONSIDERED CURRENT

* GREENCORE - TO DEFER SUBSTANTIAL PORTION OF PREVIOUSLY PLANNED CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND WILL NOT BE PROCEEDING WITH AN INTERIM FY20 DIVIDEND PAYMENT

* GREENCORE - BOARD, EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS VOLUNTARILY AGREED TO TAKE 30% REDUCTION IN RESPECTIVE FEES AND BASE SALARY FOR A PERIOD OF THREE MONTHS

* GREENCORE - WIDER GROUP LEADERSHIP TEAM ALSO TAKING A VOLUNTARY REDUCTION OF 20% OF BASE SALARY FOR 3 MONTHS