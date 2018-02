Feb 20 (Reuters) - Greencross Ltd:

* ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND PER ORDINARY SHARE 10.0 CENTS​

* HY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES $433.3 MILLION, UP 8.8 PERCENT

* ‍HY PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES AFTER TAX ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS UP 8.9%, $23.2 MILLION

* “BUSINESS CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH PLAN IN FY2018 YTD”

* EXPECTS ITS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE FOR FULL YEAR FY2018 WILL BE ABOUT 28 PERCENT