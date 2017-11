Nov 30 (Reuters) - Greene King Plc:

* INTERIM DIVIDEND 8.8 PENCEPER SHARE

* HALF YEAR REVENUE FELL 1.2 PERCENT TO 1.031 BILLION STG

* PUB COMPANY LIKE FOR LIKE SALES -1.4% FOR HY​

* SAYS ‍HY GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX AND EXCEPTIONAL AND NON-UNDERLYING ITEMS 127.9 MILLION STG, DOWN 8.0%​

* SAYS ‍BOARD HAS DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 8.8 PENCE PER SHARE, WHICH IS IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR​

* SEES FY 2017/18 TOTAL GROSS COST INFLATION OF AROUND £60M, AFTER OUR COST MITIGATION PLANS OF £40-45M

* ‍ANTICIPATE SPENDING OF £125M-140M FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/18​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)