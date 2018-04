BRIEF-Greene King Says Pub Company Like-For-Like Sales Of 1.8 Pct

April 12 (Reuters) - Greene King PLC:

* PUB COMPANY LIKE-FOR-LIKE (LFL) SALES FOR 49 WEEKS TO 8 TH APRIL WERE -1.8%

* SAYS AFTER 48 WEEKS, LFL NET PROFIT IN PUB PARTNERS WAS -0.3%

* TRADING OVER EASTER WAS STRONG WITH LFL SALES UP 2.8% AGAINST EASTER WEEKEND LAST YEAR, HELPED BY STRONG SPORTING FIXTURES

* REMAIN ON TRACK TO DELIVER TARGETED COST SAVINGS OF £40-45 MILLION

* EXPECT FULL YEAR PROFIT BEFORE TAX AND EXCEPTIONALS TO BE IN RANGE OF £240-245 MILLION

* WILL COMPLETE EXIT FROM FAYRE & SQUARE BY FINANCIAL YEAR END; OPENED NINE NEW PUBS OVER YEAR

* FOR THE 49 WEEKS PERIOD, OWN-BREWED VOLUMES IN BREWING & BRANDS WERE -0.7PCT