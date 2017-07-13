FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Greenergy acquires Irish fuel supplier Inver Energy
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
Syria
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
July 13, 2017 / 1:35 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Greenergy acquires Irish fuel supplier Inver Energy

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) -

** British independent fuel distributor Greenergy has agreed to purchase 100 percent of the shares of Inver Energy, an Irish-based independent fuel supplier, Greenergy said in a statement

** Inver Energy is a leading fuel supplier for commercial and retail customers in Ireland , and currently supplies 10 percent of demand for gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel and heating fuel

** Its business activities include import and storage facilities and fuel supply operations in Ireland, as well as an Irish retail dealer network operating under the Inver brand

** Inver owns 50 percent of the AFSC import and storage facilities at Foynes, on the west coast of Ireland, and also owns a terminal in Cardiff in the UK, a portion of which is leased to Greenergy

Reporting by Ron Bousso, editing by Libby George

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.