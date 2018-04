April 13 (Reuters) - Greenfields Petroleum Corp:

* GREENFIELDS PETROLEUM CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.01

* ENTITLEMENT SALES VOLUMES FOR Q4 AVERAGED 549 BBL/D FOR CRUDE OIL , DOWN 15% VERSUS Q4 2016

* ENTITLEMENT SALES VOLUMES FOR Q4 2017 AVERAGED 16,214 MCF/D FOR NATURAL GAS, DOWN 7% VERSUS Q4 2016