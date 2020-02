BRIEF-Greenheart Group Updates In Relation To New Zealand Forestry Division

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Greenheart Group Ltd:

* UPDATE IN RELATION TO NEW ZEALAND FORESTRY DIVISION

* DECIDED TO IMMEDIATELY SUSPEND ITS HARVESTING OPERATION IN NEW ZEALAND

* EXTENDED CLOSURE OF MANUFACTURING FACTORIES IN PRC SUBSTANTIALLY REDUCED OFFTAKE VOLUME OF NEW ZEALAND RADIATA PINE

* SUSPENSION IS LIKELY TO HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON CO’S SHORT TERM FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SUSPENSION AS CLOSURE OF MANUFACTURING FACTORIES IN PRC DUE TO CORONAVIRUS HAS REDUCED OFFTAKE VOLUME OF NZ RADIATA PINE