BRIEF-Greenhill & Co enters credit agreement

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Greenhill & Co Inc:

* Greenhill & Co Inc - ‍on October 12, co entered credit agreement - sec filing​

* Greenhill & Co Inc - credit agreement is for a five-year term loan facility of $350 million and a three-year revolving credit facility of $20 million

* Greenhill & Co Inc - the proceeds from the term facility will be used to repay the company’s existing bank indebtedness, related fees‍​

* Greenhill & Co Inc - the remaining proceeds from the term facility to be used to fund tender offer commenced by co on september 27, 2017