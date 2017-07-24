BRIEF-Greenland Hong Kong enters into subscription & placement agreement

July 25 (Reuters) - Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Ltd

* Entered into subscription and placement agreement with Credit Suisse, certain subscribers and Swap Counterparty

* Bonds are to be consolidated and form a single series with US$200 million 4.50 per cent. Bonds due 2018 issued on 6 July 2017

* Agreement in connection with issue of 4.50 pct bonds due 2018 in aggregate principal amount of US$200 million

* Co intends to apply net proceeds from proposed issue of bonds for refinancing of its offshore debt & for general corporate purposes