BRIEF-Greenlight Capital Announces Completion Of Strategic Review And Securities Repurchase Authorization

April 2 (Reuters) - Greenlight Capital Re Ltd:

* GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD. ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF STRATEGIC REVIEW AND SECURITIES REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

* GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE LTD - DETERMINED THAT BEST COURSE OF ACTION IS TO CONTINUE ITS EXISTING BUSINESS PLAN

* GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE LTD - EXPANDED CO’S SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF CLASS A ORDINARY SHARES FROM 2.5 MILLION TO 5.0 MILLION CLASS A ORDINARY SHARES

* GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE LTD - BOARD ALSO AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE OF UP TO $25.0 MILLION OF CO'S 4.00% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023 THROUGH JUNE 30, 2021